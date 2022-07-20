Kichcha Sudeep Starts Koffee and Bunn Innovation With Wife Priya Sudeep

Kichcha Sudeep is currently dominating headlines for his much-awaited film Vikrant Rona. He has attained a massive fan following with his brilliant acting. Apart from acting, cooking excites Sudeep the most. Taking a step forward with his acting skills, Sudeep has launched a venture Koffee and Bunn Innovation. He launched this business with his wife Priya Sudeep.

Under this venture, the couple has started businesses in various fields, including restaurants and cafes. Koffee and Bunn Innovation has also given the NFT Ticketing Rights of Vikrant Rona to Block tickets. With the ticketing Rights, Blocktickets will share NFT Premiere Membership for Vikrant Rona. NFTs are digital tokens which act as a certificate of authenticity.

Fans will now be able to select from Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond NFT memberships for Vikrant Rona. Other benefits like access to a red carpet premiere event, opportunities for pictures with leading actors etc will also be there.

Advertisement

Sudeep is extremely excited about this project. The Kotigobba 3 actor said that he is very passionate about cooking. He added that his father had worked in hotels for a long time. According to Sudeep, he was attracted to cooking because of his father.

The Pailwaan actor doesn’t feel the pressure of running this venture. Still, he will leave no stone unturned to make this industry successful. According to Sudeep, his favourite food combination is coffee and buns. This became the reason for the starting of the venture Koffee and Bunn Innovation.

Sudeep’s wife Priya will handle the daily work of this company. Priya said that Koffee and Bunn Innovation was Sudeep’s dream project. After spending 26 years in cinema, he decided to focus on other industries.

Besides this venture, Sudeep has a lot of films lined up. He will be seen in the film Ravi Bopanna directed by V. Ravichandran. He will also be a part of the movie Kabzaa. Besides these projects, he is acting in the film Billa Ranga Baashaa directed by Anup Bhandari.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.