Home » News » Movies » Kichcha Sudeepa Signs A Film With Abhinaya Chakraborty

Kichcha Sudeepa Signs A Film With Abhinaya Chakraborty

Although there is no further information on the project but a source from the industry has confirmed the development.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 21:37 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

The seasoned actor has signed another film with Abhinaya Chakraborty.
The seasoned actor has signed another film with Abhinaya Chakraborty.

Vikrant Rona, the last movie starring Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep, garnered a tepid response. Many critics gave the supernatural thriller poor reviews, but the actor’s loyal fans adored it. The Anup Bhandari-directed film was released in July 2022. Recently, another update about Kichcha Sudeepa’s next project has surfaced. The seasoned actor has signed another film with Abhinaya Chakraborty.

Although there is no further information on the project, a source from the industry has confirmed the development. He has signed a project with Anup Bhandari. It is the second collaboration between Kichcha Sudeepa and Anup Bhandari.

During an interview with News18 Kannada Digital Anup said, “We are preparing for Sudeepa’s film. It will be a costly film. Sudeepa will reveal the details of the production."

Advertisement

Anup further disclosed that the movie’s pre-production work is ongoing and that they are currently very busy. However, more details regarding the untitled film have not yet been disclosed. Fans of Kiccha will undoubtedly be eager to learn more about the movie. But they’ll have to wait for it. The Kannada actor earlier disclosed that he has made the decision to produce three movies per year.

RELATED NEWS

Sources claim that Kiccha Sudeepa will be producing a movie through KRG Studios. The studio’s founder and producer Karthik Gowda may work with the 49-year-old actor. After posting a BTS image of Kiccha and Karthik conversing with other KRG Studios team members last week on social media, the production house sparked this rumour. We’re waiting for confirmation or an official announcement about the movie. According to reports, Kiccha would also work with Ranna director Nanda Kishore once more. It appears that the filmmaker is drafting a script for Kiccha.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 03, 2023, 21:01 IST
last updated: February 03, 2023, 21:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Bold Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexiest Swimwear Moments In These Pics

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Displays Toned Physique While Working Out At The Gym, See The Diva's Hottest Pictures