Vikrant Rona, the last movie starring Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep, garnered a tepid response. Many critics gave the supernatural thriller poor reviews, but the actor’s loyal fans adored it. The Anup Bhandari-directed film was released in July 2022. Recently, another update about Kichcha Sudeepa’s next project has surfaced. The seasoned actor has signed another film with Abhinaya Chakraborty.

Although there is no further information on the project, a source from the industry has confirmed the development. He has signed a project with Anup Bhandari. It is the second collaboration between Kichcha Sudeepa and Anup Bhandari.

During an interview with News18 Kannada Digital Anup said, “We are preparing for Sudeepa’s film. It will be a costly film. Sudeepa will reveal the details of the production."

Anup further disclosed that the movie’s pre-production work is ongoing and that they are currently very busy. However, more details regarding the untitled film have not yet been disclosed. Fans of Kiccha will undoubtedly be eager to learn more about the movie. But they’ll have to wait for it. The Kannada actor earlier disclosed that he has made the decision to produce three movies per year.

Sources claim that Kiccha Sudeepa will be producing a movie through KRG Studios. The studio’s founder and producer Karthik Gowda may work with the 49-year-old actor. After posting a BTS image of Kiccha and Karthik conversing with other KRG Studios team members last week on social media, the production house sparked this rumour. We’re waiting for confirmation or an official announcement about the movie. According to reports, Kiccha would also work with Ranna director Nanda Kishore once more. It appears that the filmmaker is drafting a script for Kiccha.

