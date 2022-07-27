Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona Is All Set To Make A Record

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa’s much-anticipated film Vikrant Rona is all set to hit the theatres this Friday. The action-adventure fantasy extravaganza is one of the biggest 3D experiences in Indian cinema. It is set about half a century ago and revolves around a remote village in the middle of a tropical rainforest, that begins to experience a number of strange occurrences that they attribute to the supernatural. The film will release on July 28

The pre-release event has been quite the star-studded affair, with everyone from Salman Khan to Upendra participating in the hysteria. The promotions are currently in full swing.

At the same time, the advanced online bookings have gained consistent traction with the makers adding several new shows in both 2D and 3D. Up to this point, opening day advance booking trade reports have been extremely positive.

One of Karnataka’s cinema critics has tweeted about the same and shared a few snaps that show the pre-booking tickets are almost sold out. The tweet read, “Vikrant Rona - Pre-booking sales in Mysore city has crossed ₹20L for Day 1 alone… Mysore city bookings."

Vikrant Rona’s advance ticket sales are currently approaching the Rs. 5 Crore threshold across all languages, according to Sacnilk.com. At 9:45 p.m. on July 26, the Kannada and original version led the pre-release sales with Rs. 3.30 crores, the 3D format contributed over Rs. 2.5 crores and the 2D release was edging closer to Rs. 1 crore. The film’s leading man and title character, Kiccha Sudeep, is a well-known figure in the Hindi and Telugu states, and it can be anticipated that his popularity will translate to respectable box office numbers in these locales. The same trade report reveals that Vikrant Rona’s advance bookings in Hindi are at Rs. 37 lakhs and in Telugu at Rs. 33 lakhs.

