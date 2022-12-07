Kichcha Sudeep's Next Kabzaa to Have This Actress As Female Lead; Details Inside

Actor Sudeep Sanjeev, who is popularly known as Kichcha Sudeepa, is one of the most talented actors in the Kannada film industry. He has set benchmarks with every character he plays. He was recently seen in the action thriller film Vikrant Rona directed by Anup Bhandari and produced by Jack Manjunath and co-produced by Alankar Pandian.

Vikrant Rona also became the third highest-grossing Kannada film at the time of its release. Well after this now, everyone is excited to know what is Sudeep’s next movie. Has Kichcha Sudeep not accepted any other film after Vikrant Rona? How has Kichcha Sudeep prepared for the next film? Who is the director of his movie? Will Kichcha’s next film be a pan-India film? Will Jack Manjunath be the producer of Kiccha’s next film? All these questions are going on all over social media.

Meanwhile, talks of Sudeep’s next film with Lyca Media are also doing the rounds. Sudeep was approached by Lyca Media two years ago for a big project. But during that time Sudeep couldn’t take out dates as he was busy. Now according to sources, Sudeep will soon collaborate with Lyca Media.

Apart from this, there is also news going on that apart from Lyca Media, Kichcha Sudeep will also be doing a movie with Hombale Films. But till now there is no official update.

But now after Vikrant Rona, Sudeep is once again all set to release another big-screen entertainer, Kabzaa. It is a period gangster action thriller movie directed by R Chandru.

The film casts Upendra and Shriya Saran in the main lead roles along with Murali Sharma, who will be seen in the supporting roles. Actor Shivarajkumar is also joining the cast in a special appearance. Meanwhile, fans are quite excited to watch Upendra, Sudeep, and Shivarajkumar in one film.

However, the music for this film is composed by Ravi Basrur, while the cinematography and editing are handled by AJ Shetty, and Deepu S Kumar respectively. The movie is produced by R Chandra Shekar under the Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises banner.

