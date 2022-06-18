Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona Trailer Date Locked

The makers of Kichcha Sudeep’s most-awaited film Vikrant Rona have announced to unveil the trailer of the film on June 23. The actor announced the date of the trailer release with a new poster, and said, “Once you enter the maze, escape is not an option vikrant rona official trailer on June 23… Get Ready." The film will release on July 28.

As the news broke out, fans were quick to express excitement in the comment section. A user wrote, “I can’t wait".

Another wrote, “ All the best sir. On behalf of Ajith kumar fans."

The teaser, which was released earlier has been praised by several superstars including Rakshit Shetty, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi. Whilst, its latest song Ra Ra Rakkamma starring Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez emerged as a huge sensation.

Backed by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath under their Shalini Artss, the pan-world 3D film will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi.The film will also see a release in foreign languages-Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

For the unversed, Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is an adventure mystery thriller directed by Anup Bhandari. The movie also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles. Ever since the makers launched a glimpse of the movie last year, it has created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience, especially Kichcha’s fans, who can’t wait to see the trailer.

The masses have high expectations from the film. Following Yash’s blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 2 and Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie, many are saying that the film has the potential to scale new heights at the worldwide box office.

