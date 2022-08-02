Kiccha Sudeep Talks About Village Where He's Worshipped Like a God

Kiccha Sudeep has impressed the audience with his acting in the recently released film Vikrant Rona. Sudeep has earned a massive fan base over the years. A recent incident narrated by him is testimony to this fact. In an interview with Curly Tales, the Raju Kannada Medium actor talked about a village where he is worshipped like God. According to Sudeep, every house has its picture in this village and they worship him.

Sudeep feels scared of these things. The Eega actor feels that this was not the position he desired, adding that he was not perfect and had made mistakes.

Apart from this interesting fact, Sudeep also talked about his recent film Vikrant Rona. Asked about the title, the actor said that in our state people tend to keep their birthplace as surnames. Kichcha explained how Rona is a real place where people are rebellious. The people living there are mentally very strong. Keeping these things in mind, it was thought to keep Vikrant Rona as the title.

The host then said that going by the trailer, she first thought Vikrant Rona was a dark mystery thriller. She asked Sudeep to clear confusion about this. The Dabangg 3 actor said that Vikrant Rona was neither a horror nor fantasy film. According to him, Vikrant Rona has all the elements of thriller, mystery and action.

Made on a budget of Rs 95 crore, Vikrant Rona has collected Rs 110 crore worldwide so far.

Apart from Vikrant Rona, Sudeep is busy with films Ravi Bopanna, Kabzaa, Narsanhar, Billa Ranga Baashaa and others.

