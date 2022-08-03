Kiku Sharda Recalls The Time When He And Dilip Joshi Were Replaced In A Show

Kiku Sharda, famous for his comic roles in The Kapil Sharma Show, has recalled his struggling days and said that he had to battle a short low phase in his career. The comedian also added that the low phase did affect him.

Kiku Sharda said that when he gives his 100% and people don’t like his work, he feels hurt and questions himself. Did you know that Kiku Sharda and Dilip Joshi were once replaced in a show? Kiku, in an interview with Pinkvilla, spoke about the incident.

Kiku Sharda said that it happened years back when he was doing a show called Aaj Ke Shrimaan Shrimati. The show also featured Dilip Joshi and Shruti Ulfat. One day, Kiku Sharda and Dilip Joshi were told not to come the next day for shoot.

“Me and Dilip Joshi were replaced in the show overnight. We were told ‘We are trying something new; it’s not working and lets…’ So, I was like, what I am doing is not good enough? What happened, and I felt really low. I called up Dilip bhai, and he being much more senior and experienced than me, he said these things, you know how channels think, how people think," added Kiku Sharda.

After they were replaced, Dilip Joshi explained Kiku Sharda that in channels and production houses they have a few calls which tend to go up and down. Kiku Sharda and Dilip Joshi were replaced for three months. Later, the production house returned to the actors and called them back to the shot.

“So, I called Dilip bhai immediately and said, ‘Dilip bhai we are back’. So those kinds of phases have happened. When I have to question my talent na, then I feel bad," concluded Kiku Sharda.

Kiku Sharda has now become a household name with his performance in The Kapil Sharma Show.

