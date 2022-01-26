Kiku Sharda Teases Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu For Frequenting Kapil Sharma Show: 'Why Don't You Buy Us?'

Kiku Sharda couldn’t stop himself from poking fun at Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Ayushmann Khurrana for frequently appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show. A new promo from the upcoming episode of the comedy show featuring Taapsee and Tahir Raj Bhasin was released online recently and it showed Kiku dressed as his on-screen alter ego Damodar Jethmalani, talking to the actors. The duo was promoting their upcoming film Looop Lapeta.

Sitting down with Taapsee and Tahir, Kiku told Taapsee, “Back to back aap log filmein karte hai. Akshay Kumar ji yaha se nikle nahi ke Taapsee ji aa jaati hai. Taapsee ji yahaan se nikli nahi ke Ayushmann Khurrana aa jaate hai. Aap teeno mil ke hume kareed kyun nahi lete? Asli Looop Lapeta toh yahaan chal raha hai (You’ll do back-to-back films. As soon as Akshay Kumar leaves, Taapsee arrives. As soon as she leaves, Ayushmann Khurrana arrives. Why don’t you buy us)?"

His complaint left Kapil and Taapsee in splits. Taapsee’s appearance on the show comes just months after she had appeared on the show to promote her film Rashmi Rocket. The film had released in November. Akshay too has appeared on the show twice in the past six months. He was seen on the comeback episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, promoting his film BellBottom and then returned in November with Katrina Kaif to promote Sooryavanshi. Ayushmann too appeared on the show to promote his film Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui with Vaani Kapoor in December.

Taapsee has a bunch of movies in the making. The actress, in another promo of the comedy show, was seen telling Kapil that if it weren’t for the promotion schedule, she would end up working on five more movies. “These days, a film can be shot in the time taken out for the film promotions. If I wasn’t supposed to promote the films, I would have done five more films," she said. Taapsee’s lineup already includes Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Pratik Gandhi and Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa.

