Kilinjalgal to Mahaprabhu, Films That Made Veteran Comedian Senthil a Star

Tamil actor Senthil, alongside Goundamani, is known for his comedy roles. The duo ruled the Tamil industry during the 80s and 90s. The actor was born on March 23, 1951, in a village in the Ramanathapuram district and started working at an oil mart at the age of 13 before entering the world of theatre.

The actor made his debut in the Tamil film industry with the 1979 film Oru Koyil Iru Dheepangal and gradually rose to fame with his spectacular performances. Senthil received significant acclaim for his performance in the film Malayoor Mambatttiyan and has appeared in several films since then.

Here is a list of Senthil’s movies that are known for his unprecedented performance and were commercial successes at the box office.

Kilinjalgal

Kilinjalgal is a Tamil romantic film that was released in 1981 and was directed by Durai. Besides Senthil, the movie featured Mohan, Poornima Bhagyaraj and Dilip in the lead roles.

Indian

Released in 1996, Indian is a Tamil political action thriller film directed by Shankar. The movie was produced by AM Rathnam and featured Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala, Sukanya Nedumudi Venu, and Urmila Matondkar in lead roles. Senthil played the role of an RTO officer Paneerselvam in the film.

Ullathai Allitha

Ullathai Allitha is a Tamil comedy film that was released in 1996 and was directed by Sundar C. The blockbuster film featured Karthik, Goundamani and Rambha in the lead roles while Senthil, Jyothi Meena, Jaiganesh, and Manivannan appeared as supporting actors. Senthil played the role of Manivannan’s manager in the film who eventually kidnaps him.

Mahaprabhu

Released in 1996, Mahaprabhu is a Tamil masala film which was directed by A Venkatesh. The movie featured R Sarathkumar, Vineetha, and Sukanya in lead roles and was produced by Janaki Devi. Senthil portrayed the stylish and sophisticated character of Vicky in the movie.

