Kill Bill Director Quentin Tarantino And Wife Daniella Welcome Second Child, A Baby Girl

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella welcomed their second child on July 2. They are now parents to a baby girl. The couple also has a 2-year-old son named Leo. “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child," the couple said in a statement, reported People. Quentin and Daniella had revealed the pregnancy earlier this year, in February.

The writer-director met Daniella in 2009 while promoting his film Inglorious Basterds. While Tarantino is an acclaimed filmmaker, Daniella is the daughter of Israeli singer and songwriter Tzvika Pick. The pair got engaged in June 2017. A year later in November 2018, Tarantino and Daniella exchanged the wedding vows in presence of their close friends and family in Los Angeles.

The very next year in 2019, the couple announced the ‘good news’ sharing that they were expecting their first baby. The baby boy was named Leo. At first, there were reports claiming that the child’s name was inspired by actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Tarantino and Leonardo are close friends and the two have worked together in the films Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

But last year, the filmmaker brushed away such rumours during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s chat show. The director shared how he and his wife came up with their son's name. Tarantino revealed that the little one was named Leo after his wife’s grandfather. And also because in their hearts, he is their little lion. However, the director had second thoughts about the name as he thought people would assume they have named him after Leonardo DiCaprio. Well, it did happen.

Meanwhile, fans are elated to hear the good news about the couple's baby daughter.

