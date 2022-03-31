Kim Kardashian Addresses ‘Advice to Women in Business’ Statement, Says It Was 'Taken Out of Context’

Kim Kardashian’s advice encouraging women in business to work harder was instantly brought under heat on the internet. The American reality TV star, citing the statement, issued an apology and said that her statement was “taken out of context.” In a profile of the Kardashian-Jenner women on Variety, the group was discussing the importance of money and the ways of making it. On being asked for a piece of advice for women, in terms of getting financially independent, Kardashian had said, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f*****g ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Her advice to women in business was met with immense criticism and slipped under hot water. Apart from accumulating multiple opinionated reactions, the sound bite turned into very good fodder for a full-blown meme fest on social media. Many social media users, who had been ex-workers for Kim, came up with stories of an alleged toxic work environment, while many targeted Kim for not realising her privilege.

The SKIMS founder recently appeared on the show Good Morning America and broke her silence on the contentious remark that stirred up quite a buzz on social media. Talking about the aforementioned statement, she said, “It was taken out of context, but I am really sorry if it was received that way.” According to Kim, the statement was “without questions and conversation around it,” and was really a soundbite with no context.

Kim, later, defended her stance and talked about how hard she had to work to be on a reality TV show and have the social media presence that she has now. “It does not mean overnight success, and you have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it is easy," she said.

