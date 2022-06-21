Kim Kardashian and Her Ex Kanye West Reunite For Daughter North's Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian reunited with former husband and hip-hop star Kanye West aka Ye last weekend as they extended their support to their eldest daughter North for her basketball game. The couple, who went through a messy and public separation earlier this year, were seen at the courtside as the nine-year-old played. According to Page Six, the former couple sat separately at a gym near Thousand Oaks in California where North was taking part in a league basketball game for kids.

The SKIMS founder was spotted in an off-white tee, light wash jeans and blue boots. The 41-year-old styled her platinum blond hair in loose waves. Kanye, on the other hand, was spotted in a red sweatshirt and black track pants as he watched his daughter play. Page Six reports that the pair “did speak from time to time throughout the evening and appeared to be cordial."

Most recently, Kim also wished Kanye on Father’s Day on an Instagram Story. The business magnate shared a picture of Kanye with their four kids: North, Chicago West, Saint West, and Psalm West. Sharing his picture with their four kids, Kim added a text that read,"Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day, Ye."

Kim has made it quite clear from time to time that she and Kanye would continue to co-parent their kids despite the differences between them. The reality television star is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson. In a recent Instagram post shared by her, Kim was spotted vacationing with Pete on an island. Kim wore a black bikini and matching pair of sunglasses as she posed with her boyfriend.

The couple shared kisses on the beach amid the pristine white sand and clear blue water.

