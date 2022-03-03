Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Relationship Timeline: Reality Star 'Legally Single', Drops West From Name

Kim Kardashian’s life is as open a book as it can get in American celebrity history. Thanks to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, a 17-season reality show chronicling her and her family’s life, the general public is privy to pretty much every detail of her glamorous existence. Among the several dramatic twists and turns in her life, the Kanye West chapter is probably the most eventful. They were friends while Kim was dating and marrying other men, and when they finally got together, it was one of the most high-profile unions of recent times.

10 years and 4 kids later, the relationship hit a roadblock, unfortunately. This wasn’t going to be a clean breakup, we knew that, but were we ready for the drama that has unfolded? Probably not. In case you have forgotten tids and bits of where things began between the two, and led to this public a breakup, we have put together a whole timeline of the great Kim-Kanye saga. Read on.

2002-2003:

Kim and Kanye first met around this time, when she had yet to become a famous reality star and entrepreneur. “He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend. I vividly remember hanging out with him, and then they did a video together, so I’d see him a few times. He was asking his friends: ‘Who is this Kim Kardajan?’ He didn’t know what my name was," Kim told Ryan Seacrest during Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special.

Kim and Kanye dated different people throughout the 2000s, but remained friends. They appeared onscreen together for the first time in 2008. “We worked together on a pilot for a show called Alligator Boots back in 2008 and I played Princess Leia. We had met before this project (back in 2003), but I would say this is when we first really connected," Kim had said.

Kim married NBA pro Kris Humphries in August 2011, but called it quits after only 72 days of marriage. She later revealed that her divorce from Humphries helped her discover her feelings for Kanye. Kim went to Paris for Kanye’s show and fell madly in love with him. She later said, “I thought, ‘Oh, my God, why didn’t I do this sooner?’"

Kim got pregnant with Kanye and her first child, North, even before her marriage with Kris Humphries was legally over. Although Kanye rarely made appearances on KUWTK, the show telecast Kim’s baby shower and Kanye coming together with her family to support her very difficult pregnancy. North West was born on June 15, 2013. Kanye proposed to Kim in October the same year in a huge, vacant baseball stadium.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in a stunning Italian wedding.

Their son, Saint, was born on December 5, 2015.

Their second daughter, Chicago, was born on January 15, 2018.

Baby Psalm was born on May 10, 2019.

This is when things started to go downhill, and in public. Kanye announced plans to run for president. During his rally in Charleston, South Carolina, on July 19 he revealed personal information about the Kardashian family, reportedly leaving Kim “furious". Kanye tweeted and deleted a series of messages claiming that Kim is trying to “lock him up" and that he’s actually been trying to divorce her. Kim broke her silence on July 22, posting a series of Instagram Stories that discuss West’s bipolar disorder and the need for people and the media to show compassion and empathy.

On February 19, TMZ broke the news that Kim had filed for divorce. A few months later Kim opened up about her reasons for ending the marriage in the two-part series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, saying that Kanye needed someone who could be there for him in Wyoming and support him. Kim also said, “After turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state’."

Kim appeared at Kanye’s third Donda listening even, sparking serious reconciliation rumors when she appeared to recreate her 2014 wedding with West in a full wedding gown and veil. November 2021: Kim was spotted on multiple outings with comedian Pete Davidson. Despite those relationship rumors, Kanye revealed on November 4 that he wants his “wife" back.

Kim was spotted on multiple outings with comedian Pete Davidson. Despite those relationship rumors, Kanye revealed on November 4 that he wants his “wife" back. December 2021: According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kardashian filed to be declared legally single and to have her maiden name restored, officially dropping “West" from her legal name.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kardashian filed to be declared legally single and to have her maiden name restored, officially dropping “West" from her legal name. 2022:

By January 2022, Kanye West is dating actor Julia Fox - a relationship Kim reportedly supports. Kanye took potshots at Kim and her family in his song Eazy, and also mentions the house he bought next door. West also later complained in interviews that he is not allowed to enter his ex’s home to see his children. On January 15, Kanye claimed in a live video he wasn’t given the address for his daughter Chicago’s fourth-birthday party, and he could attend only after Travis Scott passed it on to him.

By January 2022, Kanye West is dating actor Julia Fox - a relationship Kim reportedly supports. Kanye took potshots at Kim and her family in his song Eazy, and also mentions the house he bought next door. West also later complained in interviews that he is not allowed to enter his ex’s home to see his children. On January 15, Kanye claimed in a live video he wasn’t given the address for his daughter Chicago’s fourth-birthday party, and he could attend only after Travis Scott passed it on to him. February 2022: When Kanye slammed Kim’s decisions to let North have a TikTok account, she wrote via Instagram that her estranged husband’s “constant attacks" on her were making “a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship … impossible." Kanye later deleted all the Instagram posts where he had spoken against Kim.

When Kanye slammed Kim’s decisions to let North have a TikTok account, she wrote via Instagram that her estranged husband’s “constant attacks" on her were making “a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship … impossible." Kanye later deleted all the Instagram posts where he had spoken against Kim. It is reported that Kanye is in an open relationship with Julia Fox “because they’re evolved beings," despite the divorce drama between him and Kim Kardashian. The two stars were in a whirlwind romance since New Year’s Eve. They made several public appearances together, amid claims that it was all a show to make Kim jealous.

Kanye seemed to declare a ‘Civil War’ against Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. The rapper shared a meme that morphed his face and Pete’s face over the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe film’s poster, showing the two in a ‘war’.

As per latest reports, Kanye and Julia’s romance has ended after less than two months of dating. “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," a representative for Julia, 32, told US Weekly on Monday.

March 2, 2022: A Los Angeles judge granted Kim Kardashian the request to be declared legally single from rapper Kanye West. The judge approved Kardashian’s petition to end the marriage through a bifurcation proceeding, which allows for a change in marital status while other issues are addressed. The ruling comes nearly three months after she asked the judge to change her marital status.

