Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating: Reports

Days after celebrating Pete’s Davidson’s birthday in matching pyjamas, and sort of confirming their relationship on Instagram, it is been reported that Kim Kardashian and the SNL actor are officially dating. Entertainment portal E! quoted a source close to the supermodel as saying that they are really happy and seeing where it goes.

“Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else. She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him," the source further added. According to them, the 41-year-old mother of four is smitten over the 28-year-old comedian and it’s very exciting to her.

The source also revealed that Pete makes her “laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him." Kim’s had brought Pete to Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home, an event the source described as a huge deal. Apparently, everyone is happy for her.

The couple is also trying to make their long-distance work and have plans to continue seeing each other.

She was also photographed holding Pete’s hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Berry Farm in Yorba Linda, California, a couple of weeks ago.

Kim was previously married to singer Kanye West or Ye, as he has officially changed his name. The socialite’s Instagram name still reads Kim Kardashian West. Kanye and Kim started dating in 2012, shortly after the latter broke up with her then-husband Kris Humphries. After a year of dating, Kim and Kanye welcomed their first child together, their daughter North.

The duo married in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2014. Since then, Kim and Kanye went on to welcome three more kids together: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. In February, Kim filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. Even though they were no longer a couple, they were both committed to co-parenting their kids together.

