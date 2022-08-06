Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Call it Quits After 9 Months of Dating, Say Reports

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is reportedly over. The duo, who were first romantically linked in October 2021, ended their relationship this week, multiple reports quoted sources as saying.

“Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard," an insider told People.

E! News reported news of the Kardashian, 41, and Davidson’s split first, quoting insiders who shared that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other," they found that the long distance dynamic and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Pete has been spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie Wizards!. Kim, she continues to raise four kids—North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, with her ex Kanye West. “The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye. They are happily co-parenting," another insider shares with E! News.

Back in November, a source had confirmed to E! News that Pete and Kim were officially dating. The insider had said that both parties were really happy seeing where it goes. “Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else. She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him," the source had said.

Kim made her relationship with Pete Instagram-official in March 2022. The couple made a lot of public appearances together, including the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The pair first locked lips when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October, and their romance heated up in the following months.

Representatives for both stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the breakup reports.

