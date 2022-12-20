Kim Kardashian Breaks The Internet With Steamy Mirror Selfie, Flaunts Sexy Back In Skimpy Bikini

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is looking back at 2022 in the most unique way! The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday and treated her fans to a steamy selfie in bikini as she flaunted her sexy back and her fans just can’t get over it.

In the photo, Kim Kardashian is seen sitting on her knees near a swimming pool as she looks back at her reflection at the door’s pane and clicks her photo. The actress is seen flaunting her assets in the picture as she donned a sexy bikini. The Skims founder kept her luscious locks open as she clicked her photo while enjoying her leisure time.

Taking to the captions, Kim wrote,"Looking back at ‘22 ."

Soon after the pic was posted, scores of her fans and friends from the industry chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on her. One of the fans wrote, “Badddddie ," another added, “Back to Back ." A third fan wrote, “BEAUTÉ."

While some find the photo stunning, Kim Kardashian’s steamy photo wasn’t well received by others. One of the social media users commented, “Really. Why?," another added, “Why thooo??‍♀️." A third comment reads, “Are you going to teach ya daughters to do that too ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

Well, this isn’t the first time the businesswoman has treated her fans to her steamy bikini pic. A few days back, Kim Kardashian shared a sexy set of beach snaps on Instagram, striking poses in the surf while wearing a tiny white bikini top and bottom - or, perhaps, a bra and panties not meant for wearing in the water, considering they were completely see-through.

Kim Kardashian’s latest bikini photos come just weeks after Kardashian finalised her divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years in February 2021. The exes were declared legally single in March of the following year, and their divorce was settled on Monday.

Their marriage officially came to an end after months of anti-Semitic language from West, which had him temporarily banned from Twitter and Instagram in October, condemned by waves of celebrities and cut from numerous business partnerships.

Recently, West made headlines for telling Alex Jones that he likes Adolf Hitler and sees “good things" in Nazis. Not only this, but the rapper went on to post a campaign ad for the 2024 presidential run he announced last month, which included a swastika.

West was subsequently pulled from the platform.

After filing to divorce the Yeezy founder in early 2021, the Kardashians star dated Pete Davidson for nine months; the pair called it quits in August.

