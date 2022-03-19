Kim Kardashian Calls Ex-Husband Kanye West's Instagram Suspension Over Racial Slur 'Fair': Report

American reality tv star Kim Kardashian seems to be unconcerned about her ex-husband Kanye West’s Instagram account ban for 24 hours. This comes in the backdrop of a report stating that the Donda rapper’s posting caused the business magnate ‘emotional stress’.Earlier this week, the 44-year-old rapper’s Instagram account was momentarily shut off and he was unable to post, comment, or send messages for 24 hours, reported TMZ.

As per a source to People Magazine about the Skims founder, “Kim found the suspension to be fair, but her reaction wasn’t very dramatic. She didn’t make a big deal out of it and joked that she needed a break for a day. All of Kanye’s posts have been exhausting for her though."

“It’s very impressive how calm and collected she is able to stay. She is very happy with [boyfriend] Pete [Davidson]. Her kids are doing great, " added the source to the entertainment portal.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Kim Kardashian was declared legally single on March 1. She had filed for divorce from West in February, after almost seven years of marriage. Kim and Kanye are parents to 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, 4, and 2-year-old Psalm.

Talking about West’s Instagram account being momentarily banned, it comes on the heels of West’s most recent abusive social media behaviour — a racist insult — placed on Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah’s Instagram page. The All Falls Down rapper took aim at the 38-year-old comedian, who has commented extensively on Kanye’s divorce from Kardashian. Noah has also dished on how the rapper has handled the reality tv star throughout their divorce. Noah then brought up some more recent instances that he regarded as troubling, such as West’s music video for ‘Eazy,’ in which Davidson was buried alive in claymation.

However, a spokesman for Instagram’s parent company, Meta, recently informed TMZ that West’s latest postings broke the platform’s hate speech, harassment, and bullying regulations, resulting in the 24-hour suspension.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and she spoke addressed her relationship with Pete Davidson for the first time, after making it Instagram official. During her recent appearance on the final season of The Ellen Show, Kim opened up about her relationship with Pete and even confirmed that he not only has multiple ‘cute’ tattoos related to Kim but also that he got himself branded with her name on his chest.She also spoke about finding her happiness with the Saturday Night Live star.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were first linked in October last year, after being spotted hanging out together over the Halloween weekend following Kim’s hosting debut at Saturday Night Live. Kim and Pete had also performed a sketch together as Jasmine and Aladdin in which the two shared a kiss.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.