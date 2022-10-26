Kim Kardashian 'Compartmentalizing' Her Family Life Amid Kanye West's Antisemitic remark: Reports

Amid Kanye West’s ongoing antisemitic remark controversy, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian has directed all her energy towards the welfare of her children. According to a report by E! News, a source close to the SKIMS founder stated that Kim Kardashian is good at ‘compartmentalizing’. She is trying to create a peaceful environment for the kids alongside the rapper. She said, “Kim is good at compartmentalizing and trying to keep things peaceful for the kids. They focus on the kids and what they are doing." Another insider revealed that the beauty mogul is ‘worried’ about the kids.

It was just a week ago when Kanye West shared a series of posts seemingly aimed at the Jewish community. Notably, the posts were removed by Instagram and Twitter, promoting yet another temporary suspension of his account from both platforms. As Kanye West received backlash online, Kim Kardashian was one among the many who condemned hate speech. She took to Twitter to support the Jewish community amid the widespread anger. In her statement, the beauty mogul stated how hate speech is inexcusable.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end," she tweeted on Monday.

Speaking of Kanye West’s antisemitic controversy, during his appearance on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month, Kanye West who has worked with Adidas since 2013 said, “I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?" It appears that the rapper assumed his tie-up with Adidas was untouchable due to his Yeezy line of super-expensive and super-popular sneakers.

While the remark garnered a lot of heat on social media, Adidas finally broke its silence on the matter. On Tuesday, October 25, officially announced cutting ties with the rapper which resulted in him getting knocked from the billionaire ranks. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," said the brand in a press release.

