Kim Kardashian Dishes On Pete Davidson’s 'Cute' Tattoos, 'Finding Her Happiness'

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently hit the headlines when she made her relationship Instagram official with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Now, the Skims founder has addressed her relationship with Pete for the first time in Ellen DeGeneres’ show.

The 41-year-old was seen blushing as she spoke about going Instagram official with Davidson and said how it isn’t official unless you post online. Kim spoke about being happy and “going for it" in her 40s. While the couple’s relationship is going stronger day by day. The relationship is going so strong that the 28-year-old comedian is going out of his way to display his love for Kim.

After Ellen pointed out that there’s a difference in Kim who seems at ease now, Kim shed light on how her new romance has affected her. The reality TV star admitted that she decided to seek her happiness and said, “I went for it. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s like f**k it, just go for it. Find your happiness.'" Kim further talked about finally finding her happiness, and said, “I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever."

Advertisement

During her conversation with Ellen, Kim revealed that Pete has as many tattoos dedicated to her. During the March 16 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen inquired about recent rumours that Pete had her name tattooed on his chest, Kim revealed, “He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones."

However, Kim explained that the “KIM" homage isn’t a tattoo, but rather “a branding." According to Kim, Pete who is in the midst of erasing several of his tattoos, wanted a lasting remembrance of their love. As per US Weekly, Kim said, “I think he was just like, ‘I want something that’s there, that I can’t get rid of [it like] my tattoos.’" She also added that her boyfriend didn’t want to be able to cover it up. “[He] just wanted it there as like, a scar."

Kim further talked about the tattoos Pete has got on his body, aside from branding, the comedian also has a tattoo that says “My girl is a lawyer," which she said was her favourite. “That’s what tattoo people do," the author of Selfish stated. Davidson has many tattoos in connection to their love milestones, which The Kardashians star hailed as “so cute."

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were first linked in October last year, after being spotted hanging out together over the Halloween weekend following Kim’s hosting debut at Saturday Night Live. Kim and Pete had also performed a sketch together as Jasmine and Aladdin in which the two shared a kiss.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.