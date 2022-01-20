Kim Kardashian Doesn't Want Kids To Know About Drama With Kanye West: Report

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship was much in the news throughout their courtship and subsequent marriage. They were also considered as one of the paparazzi’s favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood. So it comes as no surprise that their fallout and separation became a matter of public and media interest, causing quite a buzz. Kim filed for divorce in February last year. And now, days after Kanye made statements publicly about their relationship as co-parents, Kim has decided to stay away from controversy and ‘drama’.

Kanya and Kim share four children together — daughters North, eight, and Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and two and half-year-old Psalm. Nearly a year after Kim filed for divorce, a source told People magazine that Kim and Kanye “have been in a better place." Acknowledging the drama surrounding the former couple right now, the source added that Kim does not want the children to know what is going on and hence is trying to ignore everything.

Last weekend, a clip of Kanye talking about not being invited to daughter Chicago’s joint birthday with cousin Stormi Webster was shared by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram. In the video, Kanye added that it was Travis Scott who shared the details of the party.

However, an insider told People that Kanye attends family events and is always welcomed. Kanya even talked about an alleged altercation he had with Kim’s security team when he was picking up their children from the school. The rapper also claimed that the security wouldn’t allow him into Kim’s home with daughter North.

However, these claims were refuted as well, with the source saying that Kanya was never stopped by security from picking or dropping the kids or seeing them. The source said that Kim was trying to create ‘healthy boundaries’ and had her right to privacy which she why Kanye could no longer walk inside Kim’s home without her permission. The source also said that this had become necessary since Kanye had recently visited her house unannounced and in doing so, upset her friends, family and staff.

