Kim Kardashian Extends Support to Boyfriend Pete Davidson on Twitter Amid Kanye West Drama

American businesswoman Kim Kardashian has been involved in a public split with former partner and hip hop artist Kanye West, now known as Ye. The 41-year-old reality television star has been dragged into Ye’s recent public accusations and he has not even spared comedian Pete Davidson, who is dating Kim. But recently Kim extended her support to Pete on Twitter.

Ye has been publicly dissing the comedian through his recent songs. Ye referred to Pete as a “d**k head” and shaded him in his feature for Fivio Foreign’s new single, City of Gods. Ye also threatened Pete on his recent track Eazy where he mentioned to “beat his ass”.

So on Thursday morning when filmmaker James Gunn tweeted in support of Pete, Kim happened to be one of the users who expressed her agreement by liking it. Gunn, who is known for directing movies like Guardians of the Galaxy, tweeted, “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender and funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.” The founder of SKIMS “liked” the tweet, and it appeared in the reality star’s “likes” feed for all her followers to see.

During his recent Donda 2 event in Miami, Ye continued to take digs at Kim and Pete. He rapped about someone's security being at stake, which was interpreted by many as a discreet message to Pete. While the rapper didn't specifically mention Pete in his new song, the lyrics read, “Never take the family picture off the fridge. Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this," was interpreted as a way of warning Pete to stay away from his family.

Most recently, the billionaire rapper released a music video for Eazy, in which he was depicted to kidnap and bury Pete alive.

