Kim Kardashian Gets Cosy With BF Pete Davidson in PDA-Filled Pics; Khloe Kardashian Says 'Stop'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had a “late nite snack" after the Kardashians premiere. How do we know this? Well, Kim has shared a few pics from the couple’s private dinner date on her Instagram account.

The SKIMS mogul posted two new photos with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. In one pic, the Saturday Night Live star is giving his girlfriend a kiss on the cheek, and in another, the couple can be seen staring into each other’s eyes. Kim cheekily captioned the snaps “late nite snack."

Kim’s sister Khole Kardashian was quick to like the pics. “Can you be any cuter," Khloe commented. In another comment, she wrote, “Stop."

It appears the photos were taken shortly after the two made their first public appearance as a couple, given Kim was wearing the same silver outfit she wore to the premiere of her new Hulu show, “The Kardashians."

The duo, however, did not walk the red carpet together that night. Kim told Variety recently that she is “not opposed" to filming with Pete Davidson on her new reality show, although they have not done so yet.

She told the publication, “It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away."

Kim first met Pete at Kid Cudi’s 35th birthday dinner on January 30, 2019 while still married to her estranged third husband Kanye ‘Ye’ West.

Kim and Pete originally fuelled relationship rumours in October of last year, when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster ride on a trip over the Halloween weekend. Last month, Kim made their relationship public by sharing adorable images with Pete for the first time on the platform.

