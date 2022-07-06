Kim Kardashian Gets Trolled for Her Dressing Sense At Paris Fashion Week: ‘North Dresses Better’

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular influencers and socialites across the globe. The Kardashians star is known for her fine sartorial choices and is one of the largely followed fashion icons worldwide. Recently, Kim Kardashian was snapped in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week. Kim and Kanye West’s daughter, North West had tagged along with her. The mother-daughter duo grabbed a lot of eyeballs for their outing in Paris.

While Kim Kardashian is known for her sartorial finesse, apparently, nowadays netizens don’t find it interesting and fashionable. Well, her latest appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, for example, received a lot of criticism. As for her outfit, Kim sported a neon green camouflage tee with neon green skin tights. She still got that blonde hair colour. Kim accessorised her look with a pair of wore moth-style glasses.On the other hand, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North Wes, wore a Pastelle jacket with black trousers and studded shoes.

Netizens have noticed that Kim Kardashian’s style seems to be repetitive. They brutally trolled Kim for her camo look. Some even took a dig at her saying that Kanye would have stopped styling her. Some social media users even trolled Kim for her blonde hair. While trolling Kim Kardashian, netizens also reacted to North West’s styling, and dress-up and found her to be a replica of her dad. Some even went on to say that North dresses better than Kim. Yes, you read that right.

Check their outfits here:

One social media user commented, “North dresses better," another added, “She looks just like her dad."

A third comment reads, “Kim has no style. She wears the same version of her fit in different colours. That doesn’t take much imagination or creation."

Another netizen commented, “Ye isn’t styling her anymore and it’s quite evident." A social media user commented, “Tacky Outfit," and “Kim looks like a mess."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West first met in 2002-2003. They featured together in a Star Wars-themed video in 2008. However, Kim went in a different direction and married Kris Humphries. They eventually divorced and Kim and Kanye started dating. They welcomed a daughter North West in 2013. Afterwards, Kanye proposed to Kim in a dramatic style in a stadium with a Jumbotron message saying, “Pleeease marry meee!!!" There was also a live orchestra. They got married in 2014. In 2015, they welcomed a son Saint. In 2018, they welcomed a daughter Chicago. In 2019, Psalm was born via surrogacy. In 2020, after Kanye decided to run for President, things fell apart. In 2021, they both got divorced.

