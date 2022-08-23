Kim, Kourtney Kardashian And Sylvester Stallone Among Celebs Who Violated Water Budget Restrictions in California

Kardashian sisters Kim and Kourtney, Hollywood stars Sylvester Stallone, and Kevin Hart are among the list of celebrities who have been accused of violating drought restrictions in California. As per a report by Los Angeles Times, Kim, Kourtney, Sylvester and Kevin are joined by NBA player Dwayne Wade as some of the biggest violators of their local water restrictions in Southern California as the state experiences its third year in a drought.

Based on the records obtained from the water supplier, ‘Notices of exceedance’ have been handed by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, to more than 2000 customers, reported LA Times. While the SKIMS founder’s property surpassed about 230,000 gallons, a 1.86-acre property near Calabasas belonging to Kourtney Kardashian exceeded its budget by about 101,000 gallons.

Interestingly, the water budgets within the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District are tailored to each household with factors such as indoor and outdoor use and “specials adjustments," such as “medical needs" or “caring for horses" in consideration.

Notably, this isn’t the first time that celebrities have been called out for their water usage. As per a report, Kim Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner was also asked to pay a fine for excessive water usage. Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez was also among the high-profile celebrities named to have exceeded their water budged back in 2015.

