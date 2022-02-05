Kim Kardashian Lashes Out at Ex Kanye West for 'Constant Attacks': 'This Is More Hurtful Than...'

After Kanye West claimed that daughter North West was on Tiktok against his will, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian has lashed out at him with a detailed response on her Instagram Story. Kanye had posted on Instagram asking how to get their oldest daughter, 8-year-old North West, who has a joint TikTok account with Kim, off the platform. He tagged Kim Kardashian in the post.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" he captioned the post.

Now, Kim has strongly reacted to Kanye’s post. The former couple has four children together: North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote on her Instagram Story. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."

The mom of four, who married the rapper in 2015, went on to criticise his public attack. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she wrote to her nearly 300 million followers. “From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately," she concluded, “and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

Kanye responded to Kim’s note later in the day, questioning, “what do you mean by the main provider?"

