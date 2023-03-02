American reality TV star Kim Kardashian never fails to impress her fans with her sultry pics. The Kardashians star is an avid social media user and she often shares tids and bits of her personal and professional life on social media. On Wednesday night, the socialite took to her official social media handle and shared a couple of stunning pics in a skimpy black bikini, showcasing her ripped physique to wor her fans.

The 42-year-old reality TV star sizzled as she modeled a new black string bikini from her second SKIMS collection which she has called ‘game-changing swimwear designed for more than the water.’The Keeping Up With The Kardashians veteran wore her black hair down as she was seen in a gray concrete outdoor shower. The ex-wife of Kanye West carefully accessorized her swimsuit look as she had on a yellow gold belly chain with a cross pendant. And the entrepreneur also had on a diamond encrusted chain anklet on. As we scroll further, we see her steamy pics. Kim wore her raven hair down over her bare shoulders and had on nude makeup as the focus was on her very toned figure that included a tiny waistline and impressive abs.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “search for soul."

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to react to their favourite star’s hot pics. One of the fans wrote, " Holly hot 🔥," another commented, “Wowza 😍." A third social media user added,"DAMN"

Well, this isn’t the first time, the business magnate has dropped some steamy pics. On Monday Kim took to Instagram to show off her enviable figure and chic ensemble after visiting Dolce & Gabbana in Milan, Italy.The star shared a carousel of images showing off a cream-colored co-ord made of leather belts that she wore to the opening of the luxury retailer’s flagship store. While in town for Milan Fashion Week, the SKIMS founder sported a nude buckled cropped motorcycle jacket and a matching miniskirt as she posed in front of her own billboard image.To match, she also paired the stylish outfit with knee-high, leg warmer-style boots of the same color and material.

Advertisement

Take a look:

The entrepreneur also shared four videos at the end of her post that panned around a large group of fans crowing the entire alley to meet and greet Kim herself.

Read all the Latest Movies News here