Kim Kardashian Now Owns Famous Attallah Cross Pendant Worn by Princess Diana

Kim Kardashian has updated her extensive jewellery collection. It now has a royal piece in the mix. The SKIMS founder has gotten her hands on the diamond-encrusted amethyst Attallah cross pendant. Its previous owner was the much beloved Princess Diana. Kim K was able to acquire this pendant at Sotheby’s annual Royal and Noble auction. The People’s Princess was seen wearing this fine piece of jewellery with a rich history on several occasions. The 1920s pendant was designed by luxury jewelry designer Garrard. It is now in the possession of the 42-year-old reality TV star after she bought it for a whopping $197,453 (over Rs 1.6 crore), reported PEOPLE.

The 5.26 carate, gem-encrusted cross was nabbed by Kim Kardashian in the last five minutes. According to Vogue, a representative of Kim K had to outbid three other people eyeing the beautiful pendant. Vogue also quoted Sotheby’s London’s head of jewellery, Kristian Spofforth as saying, “This is a bold piece of jewellery by its size, colour, and style, which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement—whether it be of faith or fashion, or indeed both.” The press release also stated, “We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name.”

Advertisement

According to Sotheby’s official website, in 1987, Diana, Princess of Wales, borrowed the eye-catching pendant from Garrard. She wore the amethyst and diamond cross with a purple and black velvet Catherine Walker & Co dress, for a function held at the jewellers to show her support for Birthright, a charity that strives to protect human rights during pregnancy and childbirth. After the death of Diana in 1997, her good friend Attallah acquired the cross which remained with the family ever since, though it was never worn.

This is not the first time Kim Kardashian has found herself making headlines for acquiring much-talked-about heirlooms. The fashion mogul stepped out at the 2022 Met Gala in the crystal-embellished Jean Louis gown worn by Marilyn Monroe making heads turn. It was the gown that the iconic Hollywood actress wore on the birthday of then-president John F. Kennedy in 1962. Kim K had borrowed it from Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum in Orlando, Florida.

Read all the Latest Movies News here