Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Spotted Together at Premiere of The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian and Pate Davidson are hardly holding back from flaunting their newly confirmed relationship to the public. Pete made an appearance at the premiere of Kim’s show The Kardashians to support her, pictures of which are going viral.

For the much-anticipated event, the comedian was spotted dressed in formal wear. Pete not only accompanied Kim to the premiere of her new show but also arrived at Goya Studios hand-in-hand with her for the red-carpet event.

As they arrived for the big event, the two were seen getting out of the car together. Kim was dressed in a sleek, body-hugging silver gown, while Davidson went for a basic black jacket over a white t-shirt instead of his typical eccentric style. Kim was all smiles when she arrived at the event with her new lover, as it was their first public appearance together.

Kim hasn’t hesitated from talking about their relationship since they made it public, and she recently expressed how pleased she was in an interview with Good Morning America, adding that she has been at “peace" since she started dating Pete. While Davidson has remained tight-lipped about his relationship, he has shown his affection for Kardashian by getting a slew of tattoos dedicated to her and spending time with her family.

Kim and Pete originally fuelled relationship rumours in October of last year, when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster ride on a trip over the Halloween weekend. Last month, Kim made their relationship public by sharing adorable images with Pete for the first time on the platform.

