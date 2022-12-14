Kim Kardashian Poses for Sexy Beach Pics In See-through White Bikini; Check Out Her Post

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is one of the hottest celebs in the industry. An avid social media user, The Kardashians star often gives her fans glimpses of her personal and professional life. The actress’ hot bikini pics often hit the headlines. On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian shared a sexy set of beach snaps on Instagram, striking poses in the surf while wearing a tiny white bikini top and bottom - or, perhaps, a bra and panties not meant for wearing in the water, considering they were completely see-through.

But what caught everyone’s attention is the 42-year-old reality tv star’s caption. Along with her bikini post, she wrote, “Life tip- do you."

Take a look at her hot bikini pics here:

She inspired a slew of hilarious comments ranging from “I’m sure if you could u would Kim" to “Kim there’s people dying." The latter social media user refers to the iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode in which Kim lost one of her USD 75,000 diamond earrings in the ocean during a Bora Bora vacation; luckily, Kardashian went without precious gems for this particular social media shoot.

It seems that the pics have been snapped last month or earlier, as Kardashian’s seen rocking the platinum dye hair she debuted as part of her Marilyn Monroe-inspired Met Gala 2022 look, which she ditched for a darker honey-blond colour at the start of December.

Kim Kardashian’s latest bikini photos come just weeks after Kardashian finalised her divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years in February 2021. The exes were declared legally single in March of the following year, and their divorce was settled on Monday.

Their marriage officially came to an end after months of anti-Semitic language from West, which had him temporarily banned from Twitter and Instagram in October, condemned by waves of celebrities and cut from numerous business partnerships.

Recently, West made headlines for telling Alex Jones that he likes Adolf Hitler and sees “good things" in Nazis. Not only this, but the rapper went on to post a campaign ad for the 2024 presidential run he announced last month, which included a swastika.

West was subsequently pulled from the platform.

After filing to divorce the Yeezy founder in early 2021, the Kardashians star dated Pete Davidson for nine months; the pair called it quits in August.

