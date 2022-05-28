Kim Kardashian Posts Unseen Pics from Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker Wedding: 'Kravis Forever'

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s elder sister Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with the love of her life Travis Barker in a lavish Italian wedding ceremony. While the wedding was itself a dreamy affair, it seems the Skims founder still couldn’t get over the celebration. On Friday, Kim shared a carousel of photographs from her sister Kourtney’s lavish wedding on Instagram. In the pics, we see the 41-year-old star posing with her oldest daughter North in a spectacular transparent black lace gown ahead of her sister’s wedding, which took place last week.

In the pictures posted on the photo-sharing platform, we see Kim and North dressed up in gothic ensembles for the event, and the celebrity was seen kissing her daughter in one of the cute photos. The reality star who sported blonde hair accessorized her stunning outfit with exquisite gold and gem cross necklace. She wore her freshly colored hair in a sophisticated updo and a smokey make-up pallet for the big event.

We also see Khloe and Kim striking a stunning pose for the lens as they got ready for the big event. Khloe looked stunning in a sheer tiered black dress with a lace design and a stunning gold headpiece.

As for North, donned a flowing black robe, as did her younger daughter Chicago and boys Saint and Psalm. In a stunning black and white picture, we also see the bride and groom going hand-in-hand under a stone tunnel in their wedding attire, with Travis carrying a bottle of champagne in his hand.

For those unaware, the beautiful ceremony was the couple’s third, as they previously got married in Santa Barbara and in a non-binding wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. In other news, Kim’s ex-husband seemed to restart their ongoing custody battle in his new track, True Love, which was released on Thursday night.

