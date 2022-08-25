Kim Kardashian Reportedly Ready to Move on from Pete Davidson: 'She's Doing Well Since Her Breakup'

It seems like Kim Kardashian is already ready to move on from Pete Davidson. The reality television star reportedly broke up with the former SNL star earlier this month. They were together for nine months. Kim K dated Pete a few months after she separated from her husband Kanye West.

A new report claims that Kim is doing ‘surprisingly well’ post the split and is ready to mingle again. However, Pete has not taken the split well and is said to be ‘bummed’ that the relationship did not work out.

“Kim is definitely open to dating again and her friends and family would love to set her up and think it’s so fun. Kim is doing surprisingly well since her breakup with Pete. She has been relying on her family when needed and leaning on them for support. She’s fully submerging herself into work to keep herself busy and keep her mind off of the breakup," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking of Pete, the insider said that though he is ‘bummed’, he is trying to stay positive. “He has the utmost respect for Kim, her kids and the family, he wants to maintain a healthy relationship with all of them," the grapevine said. The insider also claimed that Kanye is “over the moon about the breakup."

It is no secret that Kanye did not approve of Pete. The rapper would often diss him via Instagram posts. When Kim and Pete split, he shared a fake post that falsely announced Pete’s death.

While Pete and Kim are yet to address the split in person, sources had told People earlier this month that they parted ways due to their busy schedules. “Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard," an insider said. E! News reported news of the Kardashian, 41, and Davidson’s split first, quoting insiders who shared that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other," they found that the long-distance dynamic and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

