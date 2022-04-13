Kim Kardashian Reveals She Attended Donda Premiere After Not Speaking to Kanye West for 8 Months

The divorce announcement of KimYe was probably one of the biggest surprises on social media last year. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are parents of four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kanye is Kim’s third husband and has been married to him since 2014 until they announced their divorce on February 19 last year on the pretext of “irreconcilable differences".

As reported by Pinkvilla, in a recent interview with Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about her present relationship with Kanye after all the social media chaos that followed in the wake of their divorce announcement. In addition to his online attacks, the rapper also publicly lashed out against Pete Davidson whom Kim Kardashian has recently started dating.

The beauty entrepreneur disclosed that it was not easy for her to just come and attend the DONDA premiere event. She talked about how the couple hadn’t spoken at all since the divorcement settlement. The reality star told People, “We went off and on. You know, we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then we started talking again and I went to the Donda premiere".

The SKIMS founder cemented her statement that she would never judge Kanye for the way he’s acted up until now and remains hopeful that things would stabilise and that they would go back to becoming friends again. She continued that the couple will constantly still have “love for each other", and that she would always cherish the good times they have had in the course of their marriage. After being queried about Kanye’s online attacks against her, Kardashian commented that “We’re always going to be cool and family, even if it doesn’t look that way. Like, it’ll always end up that way. So everything will always be okay."

On a personal note, Kardashian is now dating comedian Pete Davidson. He had accompanied her to the Kardashian’s premiere night after which she had posted cute photos of the two of them on Instagram.

