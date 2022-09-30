Kim Kardashian Struggles To Walk In This BTS Video

Makeup mogul Kim Kardashian is quite popular for her sartorial choices. The star made headlines after she attended the Milan Fashion Week in her shimmery bodycon dress. Recently, a BTS video from the fashion week surfaced on social media, in which Kim is seen struggling to get into her car or even climb the staircase in her body-hugging gown.

Kim Kardashian wore a custom Dolce and Gabbana gown with matching stilettoes at the Milan Fashion Week. In the now-viral BTS video, Kim could barely manage to walk straight in her high-fashion ensemble. The 41-year-old socialite was even seen jumping to climb the stairs with the help of a handrail to hop her way up. She faced a similar problem while trying to get inside her car in the same gown.

Soon after the viral video surfaced on the internet, it left netizens in splits. While some fans appreciated her dedication to fashion, others simply called it “torture." A user wrote, “Honestly, a ‘comfortable to walk in’ version of this dress could have still looked just as good, what was the reason for all this torture." “Ridiculous, Money and fame go to people’s heads," another user commented. This clip has been viewed by more than 488k people so far.

Check out Kim Kardashian’s viral video below:

Kim Kardashian had similarly left social media buzzing with her Met Gala look this year. Kim chose to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr President" dress from 1962 to Met Gala 2022. For fitting in the iconic dress, she lost 16 pounds within 3 weeks. However, the reality TV star received a lot of backlash for promoting unhealthy weight loss.

Talking about the Milan Fashion Week, Kim’s sister Khole Kardashian also attended the event. Khole and Michele Morrone made heads turn as they came together to pose for the paparazzi. This left many wondering whether Khole was dating the 365 Days star.

However, a representative of Michele Morrone later rubbished all the rumours and told People, “It was strictly a cordial gesture. Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show." Another source close to Khole Kardashian said, “They are not dating. Khole has no plans to see him again."

