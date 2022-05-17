Kim Kardashian Turns Cover Star for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2022: ‘Such an Honour and Dream’

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is the cover star for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2022! You read that right. Kim Kardashian who is always on point when it comes to her sartorial choices and trendsetting for the fashion world has “broken the internet" with her Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover.

The Kardashians star recently took to Instagram and posted a couple of steamy pictures for the esteemed magazine and we can’t get over it.

In the first three pictures posted by Kim, we see the actress looking sexy wearing a nude bikini from her own Skims swimwear line, which she released in March. We see Kim taking a dive into the waters just like a fish. The photoshoot for the magazine cover has been done in the Dominican Republic and the reality tv star added the hotness quotient with her presence.

Kim Kardashian Soars Temperature As Cover Star Of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, Check Out Her Stunning Pics

As we scroll further we see Kardashian sporting a series of motocross-inspired looks as she rides a motorcycle. Kim flaunts her curves in the pictures and the grey cleavage-baring monokini which makes the diva look sizzling.

In one of the photos, we see Kardashian rocking a cheeky T-shirt that reads, “My lawyer can beat up your lawyer". The imprint on her tee is a reference to her aspirations in law. For the unversed, the Skims founder recently passed the “baby bar" exam in December 2021.

The last photo sees Kim Kardashian looking amazing as she donned a tiny leather bikini, and posed in the middle of sea. The diva flaunted her perfectly toned body while she held a helmet in her hand and posed by looking off the lens. With her dewy make up on, and her shiny locks parted in the middle. Kim looked nothing short of a goddess of beauty – Medusa.

Taking to the captions, “OMG I’m a Sports Illustrated cover girl!!!! We shot this back in January and it’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret! For the location we went back to one of my favorite places in the world, the Dominican Republic!"

“It’s such an honor and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Bucket List goals!!!!Thank you to @mj_day, the @si_swimsuit team, @gregswalesart, @superrrdani, @mariodedivanovic, @chrisappleton1 and everyone who worked incredibly hard on this shoot to make it happen," she added.

Talking about the much talked about Sports Illustrated magazine cover, besides Kim Kardashian, other stars that grace the pages of the 2022 SI Swim issue, which hits newsstands on May 19, include Kate Bock, Camille Kostek, Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu.

