Kim Kardashian Turns Seductress, Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Hot Pics On Instagram | Watch

Kim Kardashian once again broke the internet with her latest and hottest pictures on Instagram that give fans a look into her life. The American reality TV star recently separated from husband Kanye West and is currently dating Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson. While appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres’ show, the 41-year-old was seen blushing as she spoke about going Instagram official with Davidson and said how it isn’t official unless you post online.

In her latest post, which appears to be a throwback from a vacation in Miami, Kim Kardashian is posing in a barely-there blue bikini as she hold a bottle of cola in her hand. The caption reads: “Miami I miss u already!!" The series of photos showcase Kim’s hourglass figure and in one of the pictures, she is sprawled across the bed and looks sensuous.

Advertisement

Kim had recently also posted pictures of her coming out of the sea in a nude swimsuit. The photos have her looking at her sexy best as she walks out of the ocean with water splashing around her. She looked sexy beyond belief in the hot photos, one of which has been taking a selfie, which showcases her curves. Kim captioned the photos: “dreams of paradise".

For the uninitiated, Kim Kardashian was declared legally single on March 1. She had filed for divorce from West in February, after almost seven years of marriage. Kim and Kanye are parents to 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, 4, and 2-year-old Psalm.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kim opened up about her relationship with Pete and even confirmed that he not only has multiple ‘cute’ tattoos related to Kim but also that he got himself branded with her name on his chest. She also spoke about finding her happiness with the Saturday Night Live star. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were first linked in October last year, after being spotted hanging out together over the Halloween weekend following Kim’s hosting debut at Saturday Night Live. Kim and Pete had also performed a sketch together as Jasmine and Aladdin in which the two shared a kiss.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.