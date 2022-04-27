Kim Kardashian Walks Red Carpet with Boyfriend Pete Davidson in New Photos From The Kardashians Premiere

Kim Kardashian is now dating comedian Pete Davidson. The couple made their first public appearance together in “The Kardashians" premiere. The duo walked hand in hand as Pete Davidson showed up to support his girlfriend. Recently, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the premiere from behind the scenes.

Even though it has been some time since “The Kardashians" event took place, the reality television actor still posted a collection of photos from behind the scenes. The photos included Kim in her breathtaking outfit as she posed on the red carpet. The montage also included unseen photos of Kim with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The two were featured in a state of bliss as they held hands and got out of the car amid a bevy of reporters and bodyguards.

Pete Davidson seems to be the perfect match for the SKIMS owner as he supported her through the premiere by holding her hand and showing up. The post was captioned, “THE KARDASHIANS PREMIERE! We premiered two weeks ago and I’m blown away that we had the highest premiere in HULU History! Beyond grateful when we heard that news!!". Fans and celebrities alike took to the comment section to express their support and love for the reality TV actor. Well-wishers from everywhere labelled the fashionista as an “icon" and a “diva" , while others stuck to strings of fire emojis.

Kim Kardashian paid homage to French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler who designed her stunning silver number. She stated in her caption, “Also I felt so honored to wear a special dress to the special night! Manfred Mugler made this dress for me last year before he passed away and I just felt the magic in him when I wore it!"

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian made their relationship official through Instagram posts by the reality star. In an earlier post from Kim Kardashian, the couple were seen dining together as they cuddled and embraced. The reality TV actor recently ended her marriage with rapper Kanye West with whom she shares four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

