Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris Robbery Convict: 'Don’t Care That I Left Her Traumatised'

One of the twelve men charged with the crime of robbing Kim Kardashian in 2016 has revealed that he doesn’t feel “guilty" about committing the offence in a recent interview with Vice News, which aired on August 20. The interview, where he talks about his intentions behind planning the robbery, and what he feels about it after so many years, is making a lot of noise online. The man in the interview, named Yunis Abbas, is 67 years old now and has served a term of 22 months in jail before being released citing health issues.

In the interview, Abbas said that though he didn’t know Kim well, he knew her then-husband Kanye West. He had seen that she had a lot of money and jewellery that she carried with herself everywhere to show off. So, he tracked her down through social media and followed her up to Paris in her hotel.

Explaining how things unfolded on the night of the robbery, he said, “We got in through the little door that was open on the inside, as soon as we got in, we took control of the concierge. We overpowered him, we tied him up. Then we looked for the keys to the bedroom she stayed in."

Abbas remarked that celebrities have a tendency to be provocative when they show off their wealth on social media and said, “I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool, in that episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. I thought she’s got a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all."

When he was asked if he regrets his act that left Kim traumatised, he replied, “Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it and that was that. Guilty? No, I don’t care. I don’t care."

The robbery took place in October 2016, when Kim Kardashian was attending Fashion Week in Paris. The event happened at Hotel de Pourtal, where celebrities, who seek privacy from media, often stay. The robbery led to the theft of almost USD 10 million in valuables, including her USD 4 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.

Kim opened up about the horrifying experience she had in an interview with David Letterman in 2020. She broke down while recounting the incident and told how she was overpowered by a group of masked men during the robbery in 2016.

