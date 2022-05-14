Kim Kardashian's Adorable Throwback Pics with Daughter North Ahead of Her Birthday: ‘My Baby Girl Is Turning 9 Soon'

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is very close to her 4 kids daughters North, Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm - whom she shares with Kanye West. Oftentimes, she treats her fans to adorable glimpses with her little ones, and every time she does that, Kim sends the internet into a meltdown. Ahead of her eldest daughter North West’s 9th birthday, Kim Kardashian shared a couple of throwback pictures with her daughter during their summer vacation.

Taking to Instagram, The Kardashians star posted two throwback pics in which she is seen showering love on her daughter. The first snap sees Kim dressed in a body-hugging swim-wear and her daughter seated next to her is seen donning a colorful life jacket over a black swimsuit as they both sat on a boat. In the back, we see the beautiful location of a lake and a lush green forest. By looking at the second snap, we can say that the two are having a fun time during their outing as Kim looks smilingly at North who reciprocates the same by smiling back. The adorable pics showcase the sweet bond the mother-daughter duo share.

Taking to the captions, Kim Kardashian got a bit emotional as she absorbed the fact of her eldest daughter turning 9 soon. She noted, “Looking through my phone at pics on the lake last summer. My baby girl is turning 9 soon ."

Soon after the pics were posted on the photo-sharing –platform, Kim’s family and scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on them.

Khloé Kardashian commented, “."

Fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons in reaction to the post.

It seems like Kim Kardashian will be hosting a big birthday bash to mark her daughter‘s ninth birthday. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for hosting extra lavish birthday parties for their kids and celebrating every occasion extravagantly.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian hosted a Hulk-themed birthday party for her youngest son Psalm. She shared the pictures of the birthday party for his little one on Instagram. Along with the pictures, she penned down a sweet note for her little munchkin. She noted, “Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm. Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!"

Kim Kardashian is currently dating SNL star Pete Davidson.

