Kim Kardashian's Alien-themed Photoshoot Is Simply Out of This World; See Pics

Reality TV star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian has once again let the world know why she is the ultimate fashion icon. Posing with 'aliens' during her latest photoshoot, she shared the snaps on her Instagram handle. The SKIMS mogul quite literally had an out-of-the-world photoshoot as she appeared posing with models that had alien heads. The fashion icon allowed the fans to check out the new addition to her SKIMS collection as she proudly introduced her swimwear collection. In the slew of photos shared on Instagram, the reality star looked stunning in the grey swimsuit.

In one of the frames, Kim can be seen relaxing on a lounge chair wearing a neon green one-piece with a midriff cut out. The models with alien heads can be seen standing in the background in the same colour but in different outfits. The last set of photos in the album shows her in a black bikini. She can be seen posing beside a yellow sports car. And to match the vibe of her collection, a pink life-size alien balloon has been placed in the background.

The caption of the post read: “Skims Swim by Harmony Korine launching February 21.” Within no time, fans rushed to the comment section and complimented Kim. Even Paris Hilton reacted to the post and commented, “That’s Hot”

Take a look at the post here:

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian reality star has teamed up with Spring Breakers director Harmony Korine for the photoshoot of the new swimwear collection. The new collection is all set for its launch on February 21.

Kim is quite active on social media platforms. Her Instagram timeline is filled with photos and videos of herself and her family. Earlier, the 42-year-old star added a string of photos of herself. She looks striking in the pink ensemble as she channelled her inner Barbie. She donned a pink co-ord set comprising of a crop top and leggings which she layered with a pink jacket. She completed her look with ankle-length black boots.

Kim also shared some adorable pictures of her daughter Chicago and her brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter dream wearing pink pyjamas and matching pink hair. The girls smiled as they posed for the camera. She penned the caption of the post, “Baby Love.”

Kim Kardashian is one of the big names in the fashion industry other than being a successful businesswoman, she came to the limelight with her 20-season-long reality show Keeping It Up With The Kardashians.

