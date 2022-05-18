Kim Kardashians Breaks The Internet With New Pics from Sports Illustrated Photoshoot; Kris Jenner Reacts

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian stunned everyone when she unveiled the stunning pictures from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2022 photoshoot on Tuesday. And just when the internet was absorbing the big news, Kim surprised them with another set of stunning pictures from the iconic photoshoot.

In the pictures, Kim looked breathtakingly beautiful as she dons a tony black leather bikini, with shiny gloves, while standing amid a blue lagoon. The next snap sees, Kim smiling ear to ear as she sits on a surfboard, with her shiny locks open, and looks at the lens.

The photo was followed by another kick, that sees Kim looking stunning with her black leather bikini and a matching pair of sunglasses, while she is seated on the surfboard.

We also see her climbing atop a motorbike, as she posed for a beautiful click. In one of the photos, Kim is even seen pumping up her body in a black cropped top, with dumbells in her hand.

The Kardashians star flaunted her perfectly toned body in a beige crop top, and rounded off one of her looks with a helmet on her head. The last photo from the post sees Kim Kardashian posing just like the supermodel that she is.

She is seen in a nude bikini with her hands at the back of her head, and a matching pair of sunglasses on. The location of the photoshoot adds charm to the photoshoot.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “DREAM COME TRUE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION."

Soon after the photos were posted on the photo-sharing-platform, we see Kim’s momager Kris Jenner chiming into the comments section to shower praise on her. She commented, “GORGEOUS GORGEOUS 😍😍🔥🔥." Fans flooded the comments with fire and heart emoticons.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian posted sizzling glimpses from the photoshoot and expressed her delight on being the Covergirl for the magazine.

She wrote, “ “OMG I’m a Sports Illustrated cover girl!!!! We shot this back in January and it’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret! For the location we went back to one of my favorite places in the world, the Dominican Republic!"

“It’s such an honor and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Bucket List goals!!!!Thank you to @mj_day, the @si_swimsuit team, @gregswalesart, @superrrdani, @mariodedivanovic, @chrisappleton1 and everyone who worked incredibly hard on this shoot to make it happen," she added.

Talking about the much talked about Sports Illustrated magazine cover, besides Kim Kardashian, other stars that grace the pages of the 2022 SI Swim issue, which hits newsstands on May 19, include Kate Bock, Camille Kostek, Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu.

