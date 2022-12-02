Home » News » Movies » Kim Namjoon Asks BTS ARMYs Not to Call Him 'Daddy' in the Most Namjoon Way Possible

Kim Namjoon Asks BTS ARMYs Not to Call Him 'Daddy' in the Most Namjoon Way Possible

During Kim Namjoon's live session, one fan referred to him as 'Daddy.' However, the BTS member had the best reply to that.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 16:05 IST

South Korea

BTS' Kim Namjoon released his studio album Indigo
BTS' Kim Namjoon released his studio album Indigo

BTS leader Kim Namjoon dropped his debut studio album Indigo and soon after held a live session to interact with his fans. ARMYs, or BTS’ fanbase, had several questions for Namjoon aka RM. One fan also referred to him as ‘Daddy.’ However, the South Korean rapper had the best reply to that. While reading comments, RM came across a comment that read, “you deserve all the love" and was followed by “daddy Namjoon."

And he had the most subtle way of asking his fans not to call him ‘Daddy.’ He blushed a bit and said that “however I don’t have kids" and immediately went back to the discussion on his album.

Namjoon also spoke in detail about his album and some of the scenes. Talking about the Nakhwa Nori (a traditional fireworks festival) which was displayed in the music video of Wild Flower, he said. “Ah this scene, you guys might be aware but this is called 낙화놀이 (Nakhwanori). A friend of mine told me about this so I took a bus and went to watch it. When I saw it, I thought I want to use it for the Wild Flower MV. If you watch it, it’s not CGI, it was real, the stuff kept falling on my face and it was so hot so I kept going like 😩 but thankfully they’ve edited out those parts."

RELATED NEWS

Kim Namjoon’s debut studio album titled Indigo consists of ten tracks and is described as an archive of the final years of the rapper’s twenties. For this, he collaborated with several musicians such as Anderson. Paak, Kim Sa-wol, Paul Blanco and Youjeen among others. Along with the album, the Bangtan member also dropped the music video of the track Wild Flower as the album’s lead single. For this track, RM joined hands with Youjeen of Cherry Filter.

Besides RM, BTS consists of Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, V and Suga.

first published: December 02, 2022, 16:05 IST
last updated: December 02, 2022, 16:05 IST
