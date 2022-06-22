Kim Seon-ho Covered In Snow In 1st Comeback Project Since Ex-Girlfriend Scandal, See Pic Here

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho is set to make his comeback after the scandal with his ex-girlfriend with a new live play called Touching The Void. The actor’s agency shared the poster on Instagram, giving a glimpse of his character in the play. In the picture, Kim Seon-ho’s face is covered in snow while he sports a sweet smile.

Sharing the poster, his agency — SALT Ent — wrote, “This view, no one has ever seen it. Now, only us saw it." Check out the poster below:

For the unversed, Touching the Void is based on the true story of British mountain climbers Joe Simpson and Simon Yates. They trekked through the western ice of Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes in an alpine style in 1985. In ‘Touching the Void’, Kim Seon-ho will be seen playing the role of mountaineer Joe who is isolated on a mountain following a disaster.

The play marks Kim Seon-ho’s first project since his scandal with his ex-girlfriend last year. Kim Seon-ho was embroiled in controversy after his ex-girlfriend accused him of forcing her to undergo an abortion. After the controversy broke, several brands dropped him from their advertisements. He also lost the variety show 2 Days & 1 Night, the movie Dog Days, and the drama 2 O’Clock Date.

However, the online portal Dispatch had reported a story last year that stated that the accusations of forced abortion were inaccurate. They had also identified his ex-girlfriend who had accused him of abuse.

Kim Seon-ho shot to fame after he won hearts with his performance in Start-Up. He played the second lead in the Suzy and Nam Joo-hyuk led series. Following this, he was roped in as the lead in Hometown Cha Cha Cha. He was paired opposite Shin Min-ah in the series.

