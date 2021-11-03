Kim Seon Ho Reinstated in Film, Ads After New Reports on Abortion Controversy

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho, who rose to stardom with Hometown Cha Cha Cha was embroiled in controversy after his ex girlfriend accused him of forcing her to undergo an abortion. After the controversy broke, several brands dropped him from their advertisements. He also lost the variety show 2 Days & 1 Night, as well as the movie Dog Days and drama 2 O’Clock Date. However, after a report on online portal Dispatch, several brands has reinstated his advertisements. He is also slated to be a part of one of the movies he had signed.

Kim Seon Ho was slated to make his movie debut with Sad Tropics, a movie about a Phillipino-Korean boxer. The film will also reportedly star Go Ara and Park Hoon-jung alongside the actor. The makers of the film released a statement o Tuesday, which read, “After much deliberation, the producers of Sad Tropics have decided to film the movie this year with actor Kim Seon-ho."

Meanwhile, many brands who had pulled out ads featuring the actor have shared new content with the actor. An e-commerce brand and a face mask company have reposted their old ads featuring the actor.

On Monday, Dispatch reported a second story related to Kim Seon Ho and his ex girlfriend, identified as newscaster Choi Young Ah. In the first report, the publication talked to mutual friends of the couple who said that Choi Young Ah’s allegation about the forced abortion were inaccurate. On the report published on Monday, Dispatch shared more chats regarding the former couple, which revealed that Kim Seon Ho had told Choi Young Ah that he would marry her and take responsibility of their child. It was also mentioned in the chats that the ex couple was shocked by the pregnancy.

He also mentioned his film deal in the chats. He had reportedly texted Choi Young Ah, “Well, I don’t want to jinx it but I just signed a film deal. If I call it off the financial thing comes first to my mind haha. Pathetic. But it could be irrelevant. I just have that on my mind because my parents would understand although they will be surprised."

Meanwhile, fans of the actor have started a petition for the makers of the Variety show 2 Days and 1 Night to bring back the actor.

