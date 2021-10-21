Kim Seon Ho's Ex-Girlfriend Reacts to His Apology Post Abortion Allegations, Says We Truly Loved Each Other

Amid the abortion rumours, South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho has issued an open letter of apology to his ex-girlfriend, co-stars and fans and others affected due to the controversies surrounding him. Soon after his apology, his unnamed former partner shared a post confirming the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor’s apology. In her post, she said that there was a time when they ‘truly loved each other’ and she doesn’t feel good watching him collapse due to her extreme posts.

Read: Hometown Cha Cha Cha Fame Kim Seon Ho Apologises to Ex Post Abortion Scandal

Advertisement

Koreaboo quoted her post as saying, “I’m sorry that my writing seems to have unintentionally caused damage to many people. There was a time where (Kim Seon Ho) and I truly loved each other. I don’t feel good watching him collapse in the moment due to some of my extreme posts. I received an apology from him, and it seems like there were some misunderstandings between us. I hope that no more false content will be released and no more details about his and my relationship will be reproduced and spread. There is a weight on my mind because this incident seems to have caused a lot of damage to many people. I will take this post down soon."

The actor’s agency Salt Entertainment, too, apologised on his behalf. Their statement read, “Hello. This is Salt Entertainment. We apologize for causing concern to many with actor Kim Seon Ho’s personal matters. We would like to apologize to all those who were disappointed and troubled by this issue. Once again, we apologize for worrying you with an unpleasant matter."

Also Read: Hometown Cha Cha Cha Actor Kim Seon Ho’s Advertisements Halted in South Korea Amid Abortion Controversy

Moreover, advertisers in South Korea started taking down promotions featuring the actor, and he has been dropped from movies he was supposed to be a part of.

For the unversed, the allegations surfaced when a user uploaded a post on a Korean online community Nate Pann that read, “I am disclosing actor K’s two-faced and shameless true nature."

The user did not reveal the name of the actor but called him a “piece of trash without the slightest conscience or sense of guilt". The user also alleged that she was forced to have an abortion when she was pregnant with the actor’s child.

“He made me abort my precious baby on the false promise of marriage, and he forced me to make the sacrifice because he was sensitive when working on a project and because he was a star. I am going through severe psychological and physical trauma due to this," the user wrote.

Advertisement

She continued, “Because of his difficult upbringing, he has a tremendous obsession with money. He is always obsessing over success and took the sacrifices of those around him for granted. I thought he would treat me differently, but even after we broke up, he was just busy filming commercials and had no apology or remorse."

Kim’s agency had also called off his scheduled media interactions for his recently released film Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.