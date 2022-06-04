Kim Sharma and Leander Paes Give Us Food Goals From Their Phuket Vacation, See Pics

Kim Sharma and Laender Paes are enjoying a happy time in Phuket with their friends. The couple, who officially announced their relationship last year, is making everyone go aww with their lovely moments. Recently, Kim shared a series of photos from their vacation and it’s all about food.

Kim has shared a photo of a green coconut filled with water. Not just this, but the beautiful table also had an adorable picture of the couple. The actress even extended her gratitude to the resort for an ‘amazing stay’.

Kim has also shared the photo of their food scenes which made our mouths water for sure. In the picture, we can see two plates of sushi placed on the dining table, which look the same but are not. Tagging Mona Juneja in the story, Kim wrote, “Same same but different”.

In the last frame, Kim captured her vacation companions enjoying their Thai meal. She captioned her story as, “16 sets of Salad” followed by various laughing emoticons. She even tagged her beau and her friend.

The fun isn’t over yet. While Kim was missing in her stories, she shared a picture of her on the feed to give a glimpse of her gala time.

Dressed in a casual summer look, Kim can be seen wearing a strapless pastel top with blue denim shorts. The actress all smiles as she poses on the streets of Phuket. Fans loved Kim’s photo and reacted to it with love and praise. One of the users called her the “cutest person” while another commented, “You look amazing”.

Recently, Kim and Laender were making the headlines for the news of their marriage. According to a Pinkvilla report, the couple might be opting for a court marriage soon. Their families are involved and are taking the discussion further, the report further asserts. Last year, the couple met each other’s family on New Year and gave hint of taking their relationship to a next level.

