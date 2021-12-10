Kim Sharma and Leander Paes Seek Blessings at Amritsar's Golden Temple, See Pics

Rumoured couple Kim Sharma and Leander Paes spent some quality time together at Amritsar’s Golden Temple recently. They were dressed in traditional outfits and seemed to enjoy the spiritual retreat with each other. Kim shared some pictures from the time on social media, writing, " haven’t felt the same anywhere else yet. Blessed always to go back to the Golden Temple 🙏🏻. Wahe guru (sic)."

The beautiful setting of the pictures feat Kim and Leander will surely make you want to visit the Golden Temple too. Kim and former tennis ace Paes have made headlines after making their relationship official with a post on social media.

In 2010, Kim got married to Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani. The two got married in a hush-hush affair in Mombasa, Kenya. The two split by 2016. Several reports claimed that the actress met her ex-husband when she was holidaying in Kenya. The 41-year-old actress was also linked to a Spanish singer named Carlos Marin and dated for two years. According to reports, Kim met Marin during her tour. The two were even planning to take the relationship to the next level.

Leander has also been in the spotlight with his love life. The former tennis player dated Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary for three years in 2000. According to reports, Mahima ended everything with Paes after learning that he was having an affair with then-married model Rhea Pillai.

The 48-year-old, who is still unmarried, began dating Rhea, who was once married to Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, in 2005. Their love story went on for over a decade and the two walked their separate ways reportedly in 2014.

