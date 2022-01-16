Kim Sharma and Leander Paes Set Couple Goals With Their Disney Day Outing Pics; Take a Look

Lovebirds Kim Sharma and Leander Paes took to social media to share glimpses of their Disney Day and the pictures serve as nothing short of couple goals. The Mohabbatein actress and the tennis player began dating in 2021 and have been frequently sharing adorable and mushy photos of themselves on social media. Their recent photos feature them in each other’s arms and also sharing ice cream together. In a couple of snaps, Kim poses solo for the camera and flaunts her beautiful smile. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Disney Day ‍♂️‍♀️ @leanderpaes ."

Advertisement

The couple celebrated the new year together. The actress shared a series of photos with Leander in which the couple can be seen twinning in white outfits as they stroll hand-in-hand. She captioned the post: “Walking into 2022 like… Happy new 12 months to all you lovelies. I want us well being of thoughts and physique and contentment in each expertise. Love and light-weight. Thank you for all of your love.".

Kim Sharma became a big viral sensation in 2021 after photos of her with rumoured boyfriend and tennis star Leander Paes began to surface on the Internet and quickly went viral. They were later seen strolling through Mumbai’s streets.

Advertisement

For the lesser-known, Kim Sharma made her silver screen debut in the 2000 film Mohabbatein, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani, and Shamita Shetty. Among her other credits are Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlle, and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai.

She was most recently seen in Sushmita Sen’s Zindaggi Rocks, which was released in 2006. The actress also made a cameo appearance in SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera, which starred Ram Charan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.