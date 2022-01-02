Home » News » Movies » Kim Sharma and Leander Paes Walks Into 2022 With Twinning Feels, See Pics

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes began dating in 2021
Kim Sharma and Leander Paes welcome the year 2022 to attain health of mind and body and contentment in every experience.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 02, 2022, 15:26 IST

Mohabbatein fame Kim Sharma and Leander Paes began dating in 2021 and have been frequently sharing adorable and mushy photos of themselves on social media. On Saturday, Kim shared a series of photos with Leander in which the couple can be seen twinning in white outfits as they stroll hand-in-hand. The actress excitedly captioned the post: “Walking into 2022 like… Happy new 12 months to all you lovelies. I want us well being of thoughts and physique and contentment in each expertise. Love and light-weight. Thank you for all of your love.". In no time, The comment section was packed with greetings and love from Kim’s Instagram followers.

Whilst, Kim’s boyfriend, Leander Paes, posted a video on Instagram with the caption, “Ending the year, sending my choicest greetings to everyone on a happy, safe and healthy #NewYear #LionHeart #FlyingMan #YearEnd."

Kim Sharma became a big viral sensation in 2021 after photos of her with rumoured boyfriend and tennis star Leander Paes began to surface on the Internet and quickly went viral. They were later seen strolling through Mumbai’s streets.

Last year, they made their relationship Instagram official. They shared similar Instagram posts on their respective accounts. Leander Paes captioned the post, “Magic."

For the lesser-known, Kim Sharma made her silver screen debut in the 2000 film Mohabbatein, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani, and Shamita Shetty. Among her other credits are Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlle, and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai.

She was most recently seen in Sushmita Sen’s Zindaggi Rocks, which was released in 2006. The actress also made a cameo appearance in SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera, which starred Ram Charan.

first published: January 02, 2022, 15:26 IST