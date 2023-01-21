Kim Sharma Birthday Special: Did You Know How Mohabbatein Actress Looked When She Was a Kid? Click Here to Find Out

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIM SHARMA: Kim Sharma had a dream debut in Mohabbatein. The actress portrayed the character of Sanjana and was paired with Jugal Hansraj. Featuring the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, the film was among the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema. Kim also starred in movies like Tom, Dick and Harry, Magadheera, and Fida to name a few. But films were not the only thing that brought limelight to Kim Sharma. The actress often made headlines with her personal life.

Birthday Special: Kim Sharma’s Childhood Photos

Kim Sharma Birthday: Lesser-known Facts

Kim Sharma is currently dating famous tennis player, Leander Paes. Kim had also made her relationship official by posting an adorable photo with her beau. Kim Sharma is the first cousin of Arjun Rampal. Kim Sharma dated cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Back in 2003, the duo were touted to be one of the hottest celebrity couples who dished out major love goals. However, they later parted ways. Kim Sharma was married to a Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani who was reportedly involved in drug trafficking. Ali Punjani cheated on her, after which Kim filed for a divorce. While filming the movie Mohabbatein, there were rumours that Kim Sharma and Jugal Hansraj were dating. However, nothing was confirmed.

Kim Sharma Birthday: Her Most Memorable Roles

Kim Sharma has been in the industry for a long time and has been a part of a few movies. Here are a few of her famous works-

Mohabbatein (2000)

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Kim Sharma marked her debut with this movie as she was paired opposite Jugal Hansraj. The story revolves around two stubborn men and their opposite beliefs, which affect the love stories of three other couples in their prestigious ‘Gurukul’. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kim Sharma, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergill, Shamita Shetty and many more.

Tom, Dick and Harry (2006)

Deepak Tijori’s Tom, Dick and Harry feature three disabled friends, who get attracted to two girls and also get linked in a kidnapping case. The movie features, Dino Morea, Jimmy Shergill, Celina Jaitly and Kim Sharma.

Magadheera (2009)

Magadheera is directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. The movie also features Kim Sharma in a short role. This action drama is based on the reincarnation of a warrior, who is fighting against all obstacles to win his love.

Fida (2004)

Headlined by Fardeen Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, Fida is the story of a possessive and jilted lover who is on a mission to destroy the lives of an arch-enemy and his lover. The movie is directed by Ken Ghosh. Kim Sharma appears in a short role in this movie.

Money Hai Toh Honey Hai (2008)

The movie is about 6 individuals who get a discreet message informing them that they are now the owners of a Rs 1,000 crore business empire. But the company has an outstanding loan of Rs 1,200 crore which they will have to repay. The Ganesh Acharya movie stars Govinda, Manoj Bajpayee, Aftab Shivdasani, Upen Patel, Hansika Motwani, and Celina Jaitly among many others. Kim Sharma also has a role to play in the plot.

