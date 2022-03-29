Kim Sharma Celebrates 1 Year of Dating Leander Paes, Says 'Thank You for Being Mine'

Kim Sharma has not been seen on the silver screen for many years now. But that isn’t stopping the actress from living her life to the fullest. On Monday, Kim set Instagram on fire after she uploaded photos of herself and her boyfriend, tennis legend Leander Paes. The couple marked their first dating anniversary on social media in the sweetest way possible. Fans of the couple were overjoyed after seeing the mushy pictures of the duo. The series of photos depicted some of the couple’s most special moments from the last year.

Kim uploaded the photos and videos to her Instagram handle with a touching caption, “Happy anniversary Charles (heart emoji) 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learning. Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits – Mich."

Leander also posted a set of photos of themselves to wish the actress. He wrote: “Happy Anniversary Mich. Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding through life’s learnings together every day. You had me at Hello!"

Kim’s post had photos of the duo spending quality time on the beach, taking selfies while riding a two-wheeler and posing with their dog. There was also a short video of them dancing together at a wedding, as well as a clip from their tour of the Disney amusement park in the United States.

The celebrity couple regularly post stories and pictures from their outings together on social media. They spent last year’s Christmas together and also had a Christmas feast with each other’s families. Leander also posted lovely photos of Kim on her birthday in January with the caption, “Happy Birthday my darling, Kim Sharma. My wish for you is a year as magical as you."

The couple does not shy away from sharing photos and videos of each other on social media and their fans are certainly not complaining. Kim made their relationship official with an Instagram post in September last year.

